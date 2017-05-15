Trump Administration Suspends Meetings Of Cape Cod Seashore Advisory Commission

"A man may stand there and put all of America behind him," Henry David Thoreau said about the shore of Cape Cod in the mid-1800s. 100 years later, President John F. Kennedy designated that same land as the Cape Cod National Seashore, which stretches for 40 miles down the Cape, from Provincetown to Chatham.

At the same time the Seashore was created, a commission was created to advise the federal government on how best to manage the seashore.

But last week, the Trump administration ordered a halt to future meetings of that commission, until further notice.

Richard Delaney, Chairman of the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission.