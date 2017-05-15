Radio Boston
'I Started Out As A Dreamer': Lionel Richie's Advice To Berklee Grads04:31Play
On Saturday, Lionel Richie was among a handful of musicians who received an honorary doctor of music at Berklee's Comencement ceremony. Speaking to students, Richie told the story of how his father was upset when he first announced he was going into music. He also told the new graduates that they could make change. "You are sitting in the prime seat to tell the world what they need to know," said Richie.
This segment aired on May 15, 2017.
