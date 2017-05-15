Radio Boston
Support the news
Compounding Trial; Seashore Commission
Host Meghna Chakrabari discusses the unprecedented jury verdict form in the New England Compounding Trial. We also talk about electronic health care records, the halting of the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission, and cultural competency when it comes to school uniforms. Plus, words of wisdom from Berklee commencement speaker Lionel Richie.
This program airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Radio Boston
Support the news