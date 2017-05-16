Radio Boston
Celtics Playoff Run Continues
The Boston Celtics' improbable playoff run continues! Last night they defeated the Washington Wizards, 115-105 in a game seven elimination match.
Now they prepare to take on the defending NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Guest
Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringer. Shira will be moderating a panel discussion at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study tonight, to mark the 45th anniversary of Title IX.
This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
