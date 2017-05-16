Support the news

Celtics Playoff Run Continues

May 16, 2017
By Meghna ChakrabartiTwitter and Shira SpringerTwitter
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) during the fourth quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series on Monday. (Charles Krupa/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The Boston Celtics' improbable playoff run continues! Last night they defeated the Washington Wizards, 115-105 in a game seven elimination match.

Now they prepare to take on the defending NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Guest

Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringerShira will be moderating a panel discussion at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study tonight, to mark the 45th anniversary of Title IX.

This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

