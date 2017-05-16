Celtics Playoff Run Continues

The Boston Celtics' improbable playoff run continues! Last night they defeated the Washington Wizards, 115-105 in a game seven elimination match.

Now they prepare to take on the defending NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringer. Shira will be moderating a panel discussion at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study tonight, to mark the 45th anniversary of Title IX.