Local Reaction to Trump's Sharing of Classified Information

It has been less than 24 hours since the Washington Post broke the story of President Trump sharing highly classified intelligence with the Russian Foreign Minister and Ambassador in a White House meeting last week.

First, the White House, including National Security Adviser Lt. General HR McMaster, issued a fierce denial of the story.

Then this morning, President Trump admitted to sharing the intelligence, tweeting: "I have the absolute right to do."

This afternoon, McMaster stepped to the podium again, saying, "What the President discussed with the Foreign Minister was wholly appropriate to that conversation, and is consistent with the routine sharing of information between the President and any leaders with whom he's engaged."

Then, the President spoke, at a joint press conference with the Turkish President:

"As General McMaster said, I thought he said and I know he feels we had actually a great meeting with the foreign minister so we're gonna have a lot of great success over the next coming years."



We discuss the local reaction to the reports.

Guests

Bill Keating, representative for the 9th District of Massachusetts and senior member on both the House Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security Committees. He tweets @USRepKeating.

Michael Capuano, representative for the 7th District of Massachusetts. He tweets @RepMikeCapuano.

James Stavridis, dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. Supreme Allied Commander of NATO in Europe from 2009-2013. He tweets @stavridisj.