Host Meghna Chakrabarti looks at the collapse of the GOP health care bill. We also discuss Governor Baker's signing of the budget and sending back MassHealth reform proposals for the legislature to consider. Plus: on the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen's death, we talk with two Austen fans and scholars about her work. And why more jobs don't necessarily lead to less poverty.
This program aired on July 18, 2017.
