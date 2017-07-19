Support the news

Boston Mayoral Forums 2017: Tito Jackson

July 19, 2017
City Councilor Tito Jackson at a City Hall meeting in May 2016. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Part one of our special Mayoral Forums Series, hosted along with UMass Boston, The Boston Globe, NECN, NBC Boston and Telemundo Boston 

This fall, Boston votes for mayor, choosing to give Mayor Marty Walsh a second term, or to elect City Councilor Tito Jackson to the job.

On Wednesday, we present the first of two mayoral conversations, and talk to the candidates about education, inequality, race, public safety and their own personal backgrounds.

Jackson joins us Wednesday, then it's Walsh on Thursday. The hour-long forums begin at 3 p.m. on-air and online. You can watch Jackson's forum here:

Guest

Tito Jackson, Boston city councilor and 2017 mayoral candidate. He tweets @titojackson.

This segment airs on July 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Earlier:

