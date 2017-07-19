Boston Mayoral Forums 2017: Tito Jackson

Part one of our special Mayoral Forums Series, hosted along with UMass Boston, The Boston Globe, NECN, NBC Boston and Telemundo Boston

This fall, Boston votes for mayor, choosing to give Mayor Marty Walsh a second term, or to elect City Councilor Tito Jackson to the job.

On Wednesday, we present the first of two mayoral conversations, and talk to the candidates about education, inequality, race, public safety and their own personal backgrounds.

Jackson joins us Wednesday, then it's Walsh on Thursday. The hour-long forums begin at 3 p.m. on-air and online. You can watch Jackson's forum here:

Guest

Tito Jackson, Boston city councilor and 2017 mayoral candidate. He tweets @titojackson.