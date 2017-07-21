Support the news

July 21, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Jamie Bologna, Meghna Chakrabarti
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" over the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite the Obama health care law. McConnell proposed a vote on a backup plan simply repealing the statute, but that idea was on the brink of rejection, too. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Senate Republicans saw hopes of passing a bill to repeal Obamacare collapse this week. On Monday night, two Republican senators announced they were unwilling to support the bill put forward in the Senate.

On Wednesday and Thursday, WBUR's Radio Boston held a pair of mayoral forums with the two leading candidates for the city of Boston's mayoral seat. We sat down with City Councilor Tito Jackson and incumbent Mayor, Marty Walsh to discuss housing, public safety and education.

Guests

Renée Graham, columnist for the Boston Globe and a WBUR contributor. She tweets @reneeygraham.

Jim Stergios, executive director of the Pioneer Institute. He tweets @jimstergios.

Renée's Hub Bub

This week, Renée Graham cited this series of photos showing the evolution of a line of graffiti on a utility box in Jamaica Plain. As Renée says, "it's weird and very JP."

Graffiti in Jamaica Plain (Renee Graham)
Graffiti in Jamaica Plain (Renee Graham)
Graffiti in Jamaica Plain (Renee Graham)
Graffiti in Jamaica Plain (Renee Graham)
Graffiti in Jamaica Plain (Renee Graham)
Graffiti in Jamaica Plain (Renee Graham)

This segment aired on July 21, 2017.

Related:

