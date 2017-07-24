Radio Boston
Support the news
ICE Detainers Court Ruling; Judd Apatow
Host Meghna Chakrabarti discusses the Massachusetts Supreme Court ruling saying local authorities cannot detain immigrants for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. We also talk to the new head of the Environmental League of Massachusetts, Elizabeth Turnbull Henry. Plus: Comedian and director Judd Apatow reads the Modern Love piece, "At the Hospital, An Interlude of Clarity."
This program airs on July 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Radio Boston
Support the news