Support the news

President Trump Praises Senate For Health Care Vote35:38Download

Play
July 25, 2017 Updated July 25, 2017 3:20 PM
  • Caitlin O'Keefe, Deborah Becker
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. walks from the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, as he steers the Senate toward a crucial vote on the Republican health care bill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)MoreCloseclosemore
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. walks from the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, as he steers the Senate toward a crucial vote on the Republican health care bill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Trump and the prime minister of Lebanon, Saad Hariri, held a joint press conference on Tuesday, after a meeting in the Oval Office and an expanded bilateral meeting. They discussed the fight against terrorism, ISIS, refugees and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Also on Tuesday, the Senate voted on a motion to proceed to begin the process of overhauling the Affordable Care Act. Two Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — voted against the motion, joining all of the Democratic senators. The vote resulted in a 50-50 tie, broken in favor of the Republican majority by Vice President Pence.

Guest

Matt Viser, deputy Washington bureau chief for the Boston Globe. He tweets @mviser.

This segment aired on July 25, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news