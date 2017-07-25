President Trump and the prime minister of Lebanon, Saad Hariri, held a joint press conference on Tuesday, after a meeting in the Oval Office and an expanded bilateral meeting. They discussed the fight against terrorism, ISIS, refugees and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Also on Tuesday, the Senate voted on a motion to proceed to begin the process of overhauling the Affordable Care Act. Two Republican senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — voted against the motion, joining all of the Democratic senators. The vote resulted in a 50-50 tie, broken in favor of the Republican majority by Vice President Pence.

Guest

Matt Viser, deputy Washington bureau chief for the Boston Globe. He tweets @mviser.