Civil Asset Forfeiture; Russian Intelligence Ops

July 26, 2017
Host Meghna Chakrabarti looks at President Trump's announcement, banning transgender people from serving in the military. We also discuss civil asset forfeiture laws in Massachusetts, and why we get an 'F' grade from the Institute for Justice. Plus, the latest int he world of sports. And, Rolf Mowatt-Larssen on why Jared Kushner's meeting with a Russian lawyer sounds like a Russian intelligence operation.

This program airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

