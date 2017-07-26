Was Donald Trump Jr.'s Meeting With Russian Lawyer Actually An Intelligence Operation?

This week, top Trump campaign officials, including Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, met behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee about their contacts with Russians during the 2016 election. Those contacts included the now-famous meeting between Kushner, Manafort, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer last year.

There are legal questions, and political ones. But for career intelligence officer Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, the biggest question is, was the meeting actually a Russian intelligence operation?

Guest

Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, Director of the Intelligence and Defense Project at Harvard's Belfer Center. 23-year veteran of the CIA.