Sports with Springer: Details Emerge About Confrontation Between David Price, Dennis Eckersley

New details have emerged about a confrontation between Red Sox Pitcher David Price and NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley on the team flight from Boston to Toronto in June. According to The Boston Globe, Price allegedly blocked Eckersley's path to the back of the plane saying: “Here he is — the greatest pitcher who ever lived! This game is easy for him!’’ Price repeatedly cursed at Eckersley, who was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Eckersley is unlikely to travel with the team any time soon, according to The Boston Globe.

Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringer.