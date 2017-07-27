Paul Shanley Release; ICA Exhibit Controversy

Host Meghna Chakrabarti checks in on how the traffic on Commonwealth Ave. is going, in light of the bridge project. We also talk to the Boston Globe's Hiawatha Bray about what a cashless MBTA would mean for passengers. Plus, one of the most notorious figures in the clergy sex abuse scandal, Paul Shanley, is being released on Friday. We look at the details surrounding the release. And we dive into the controversy surrounding the work of artist Dana Schutz, who has an exhibit displaying now at the ICA.