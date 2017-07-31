Radio Boston
Newly installed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is out of his West Wing job, just 10 days after he was appointed. His departure comes just a few days after he delivered an obscenity-laden tirade against members of the president's senior staff to New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza.
According to a White House statement, "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."
The White House added, "We wish him all the best."
Matt Viser, deputy Washington bureau chief for the Boston Globe. He tweets @mviser.
This segment aired on July 31, 2017.
