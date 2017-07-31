Radio Boston
What Neighborhood Health Centers Make Of The Health Care Debate
For the past few weeks, leaders in Washington D.C. have been debating ways to change the nation's health care system. Republican's in Congress want to repeal Obamacare while Democrats are fighting to maintain the current system but make improvements.
We speak with the leaders of two of local health centers and get their perspectives.
Manny Lopes, president and CEO of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, which tweets @ebnhc.
Bill Walczak, president and CEO of South End Community Health Center. He tweets @billwalczak.
This segment airs on July 31, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
