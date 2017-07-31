Radio Boston
Health Care Bill; When Dylan Went Electric
Host Anthony Brooks discusses Sen. Elizabeth Warren's visit to the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center and what local health center leaders think about our current health insurance system. Plus: New questions about medical ethics in the case of Charlie Gard. And we look back at one of the most famous and controversial performances at the Newport Folk Festival — when Bob Dylan went electric.
This program airs on July 31, 2017.
