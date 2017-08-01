Radio Boston
Baker Bill Would Allow Local Officials To Comply With ICE Detention Requests
On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker filed a bill that would grant state and local officials the authority to comply with certain detention requests made by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The bill comes in response to a ruling last week by the Massachusetts Supreme Judaical Court. The court ruled that state and local officials lack the statutory power to comply with requests from ICE. Governor Bakers bill seeks to fill any statutory gaps prohibiting state and local cooperation with ICE detention requests.
Rep. Jim Lyons, member of the Massachusetts house of representatives. He tweets @repjimlyons.
Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, which tweets @aclu_mass.
