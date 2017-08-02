What A New Hearing Reveals In The Case Of Darrell 'Diamond' Jones

There is one, troubling question that is too-often asked about the criminal justice system: Did it send the wrong man to jail?

Supporters of Darrell Jones say that in his case, the answer is yes.

Jones was convicted of murder 30 years ago, but insists he is innocent. Now, he is seeking a new trial.

He was convicted back in 1986, even though he didn't match the description of the murderer, not a single eye-witness could identify him in court, and a key piece of evidence had been tampered with.

Furthermore, one of the jurors in the case claims that the jury was racially biased against Jones because he was black.

Bruce Gellerman WBUR Senior Reporter. He tweets @AudioBruce.