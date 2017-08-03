Support the news

'Top Chef'Trial; Author Ann Patchett

August 03, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Host Jill Kaufman discusses two major trials in Boston: the sentencing of Michelle Carter, and the teamsters accused of threatening to disrupt filming of 'Top Chef' unless they hired union labor. We also talk to Hiawatha Bray about our not-so-secret web searches. Plus: Author Ann Patchett on her book 'Commonwealth,' ahead of her appearance at the Martha's Vineyard Book Festival this weekend.

This program airs on August 3, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news