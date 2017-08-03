Hiawatha Talks Tech: Your Internet Browsing History Isn't Private

We all use the internee to look up a variety of things: from the mundane list of pantry items to try to fashion a reasonable dinner without another trip to the grocery store, to some more intimate things.

If that browsing history became public, it could be embarrassing. Or worse, if info got into the wrong hands, it could end a career.

Some researchers in Germany have uncovered ways to identify people based on supposedly anonymous browser history. We look at how this is done and whether you can protect yourself.

Guest

Hiawatha Bray, tech reporter for The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.