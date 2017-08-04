Support the news

Tom Brady Speaks Out On Concussions: 'I Really Don’t Think That’s Anybody’s Business'

August 04, 2017
  • Shira Springer, Jill Kaufman
Tom Brady leads the league in merchandise sales. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A recent study out of Boston University looked at the brains of 111 deceased NFL players and found 110 of them showed signs of CTE. The researchers say there is a growing body of evidence linking football to the development of the brain disease.

Earlier this year, Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen told CBS This Morning that Brady regularly suffers from concussions during the football season. At today's practice in Foxborough, Brady was asked to weigh in on the discussion. He told reporters his health information wasn't anybody's business.

Guest

Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringer.

This segment aired on August 4, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

