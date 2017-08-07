The Fate Of H.R. McMaster; AirBnB Ordinance

Host Meghna Chakrabarti discusses the surprising early reopening of the Mass Pike under the Commonwealth Avenue bridge project. We also look at day 5 of testimony in the 'Top Chef' trial and talk to Admiral James Stavridis about U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and North Korea. And an AirBnB ordinance is headed toward a vote in Cambridge tonight. Plus: CommonHealth's Carey Goldberg debunks some of the outlandish claims around the CRISPR news last week.