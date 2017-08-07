Radio Boston
Support the news
The Fate Of H.R. McMaster; AirBnB Ordinance
Host Meghna Chakrabarti discusses the surprising early reopening of the Mass Pike under the Commonwealth Avenue bridge project. We also look at day 5 of testimony in the 'Top Chef' trial and talk to Admiral James Stavridis about U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and North Korea. And an AirBnB ordinance is headed toward a vote in Cambridge tonight. Plus: CommonHealth's Carey Goldberg debunks some of the outlandish claims around the CRISPR news last week.
This program airs on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Radio Boston
Support the news