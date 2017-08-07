Radio Boston
Mass. Pike Lanes Reopen Ahead Of Schedule
The state Department of Transportation announced that the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston would return to its normal configuration Monday morning.
The announcement comes three weeks ahead of schedule, as work continues on the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project.
Jonathan Gulliver, acting Massachusetts highway administrator, which tweets @massdot.
This segment airs on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
