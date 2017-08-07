Support the news

Mass. Pike Lanes Reopen Ahead Of Schedule

August 07, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Mass. Pike traffic last Monday morning (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Mass. Pike traffic last Monday morning (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

The state Department of Transportation announced that the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston would return to its normal configuration Monday morning.

The announcement comes three weeks ahead of schedule, as work continues on the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project.

Guest

Jonathan Gulliver, acting Massachusetts highway administrator, which tweets @massdot.

This segment airs on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news