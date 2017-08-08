Radio Boston
Alan Dershowitz; Google Memo
Host Meghna Chakrabarti talks to Harvard University Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz about his comments regarding the bias of a D.C. grand jury. We also look at what hospital rankings really mean, given Brigham and Women's fall from the Top 20 on U.S. News & World Report. Plus: What the Google employee's memo about diversity initiatives says about workplace culture.
This program aired on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
