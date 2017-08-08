How Much Do Hospital Rankings Matter?

The U.S. News & World Report's annual hospital rankings are out and only one Massachusetts hospital is in the 'Honor Roll' list of top 20. Massachusetts General Hospital came in at number 4 on the overall 'Best Hospitals' list. For the first time in 24 years, Brigham and Women's Hospital wasn't included.

The U.S. News & World Report is just one group among many that evaluate hospitals. The rankings can be confusing — if you're number 3 on one, but 10 on another, what does that mean? And if you break an arm, how much should you really take these rankings into consideration?

Ashish Jha, professor of Health Policy at the Harvard School of Public Health and Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. He tweets @ashishkjha.