Sports With Springer: Usain Bolt's Big Finish, Patriots Flying In Style

August 09, 2017
Usain Bolt from Jamaica celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 200-meter final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (David J. Phillip/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Usain Bolt from Jamaica celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's 200-meter final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Jamaican runner Usain Bolt competed in his final 100 meter sprint on Sunday, at the IAAF World Championships in London. The nine-time Olympic gold medalist hoped to finish the race with the gold, thus ending his career with the title of world's fastest man. Instead, Bolt finished third after being upset by American runners Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman. Bolt still holds the world record in the event with a finish of 9.58 seconds in the 2009 Berlin World Championships.

Guest

Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringer.

This segment aired on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

