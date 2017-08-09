Sports With Springer: Usain Bolt's Big Finish, Patriots Flying In Style

Jamaican runner Usain Bolt competed in his final 100 meter sprint on Sunday, at the IAAF World Championships in London. The nine-time Olympic gold medalist hoped to finish the race with the gold, thus ending his career with the title of world's fastest man. Instead, Bolt finished third after being upset by American runners Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman. Bolt still holds the world record in the event with a finish of 9.58 seconds in the 2009 Berlin World Championships.

Shira Springer, sports and society reporter for WBUR. She tweets @shiraspringer.