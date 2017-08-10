Radio Boston
Gun Violence; Minuteman Health CEO
Host Asma Khalid talks with about the shootings in Dorchester last night and the Gun Violence Summit in Boston today. We also talk to the CEO of health insurance provider, Minuteman Health, which is now under state control, about why the Affordable Care Act wasn't working for the company. Plus: the Google memo controversy continues — should the engineer have been fired?
This program airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
