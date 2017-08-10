Support the news

Gun Violence Summit And A Dorchester Shooting

August 10, 2017
  • Caitlin O'Keefe, Anthony Brooks, Asma Khalid
In this file photo, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans addresses reporters with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh after a fatal shooting in Dorchester in June of 2016. The city will be deploying "trauma teams" to certain neighborhoods to help connect people with mental health resources following violent incidents. (Joe DiFazio for WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Last night in Dorchester, two men were found fatally shot in a burning car. According to the Boston Police Department, the men were found dead at the scene. It was later determined that they had been shot before crashing their vehicle.

Today, against the backdrop of that shooting, Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Evans held the fourth annual summit to address regional gun violence.

At the summit, Evans said, "On our officer's arrival, they found a car that was fully engulfed by flames. The officers tried valiantly to get the two occupants out of that vehicle, and unfortunately both were deceased. On further investigation, the two individuals were declared, and they were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds."

Mayor Walsh said that Boston would continue to work across borders with people from other cities and towns to address gun violence.

Anthony Brooks, WBUR senior reporter. He tweets @anthonygbrooks.

This segment aired on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

