Gun Violence Summit And A Dorchester Shooting

Last night in Dorchester, two men were found fatally shot in a burning car. According to the Boston Police Department, the men were found dead at the scene. It was later determined that they had been shot before crashing their vehicle.

Today, against the backdrop of that shooting, Mayor Marty Walsh and Police Commissioner William Evans held the fourth annual summit to address regional gun violence.

At the summit, Evans said, "On our officer's arrival, they found a car that was fully engulfed by flames. The officers tried valiantly to get the two occupants out of that vehicle, and unfortunately both were deceased. On further investigation, the two individuals were declared, and they were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds."

Mayor Walsh said that Boston would continue to work across borders with people from other cities and towns to address gun violence.

