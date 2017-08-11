On Wednesday, President Trump warned the world, "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

His statement came after new UN sanctions over the weekend on the 'hermit kingdom,' and news this week that the Kim regime has successfully miniaturized a nuclear warhead that could fit inside an intercontinental missile, potentially capable of hitting the U.S.

North Korean state media called Trump's rhetoric a "load of nonsense" and announced a plan to launch missiles near the U.S. territory of Guam and create an "enveloping fire" around the island.

Yesterday, President Trump followed by asking, "Was it too tough? Maybe it wasn't tough enough. They've been doing this to our country for a long time, many years, and it's about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries and maybe that statement wasn't tough enough."

And today, the President tweeted, "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

Our week in review panel also looks at Congresswoman Nikki Tsongas's announcement that she's not running for re-election for her seat in 2018, and the latest developments in the Top Chef trial in federal court in Boston.