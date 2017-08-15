New MBTA Head; Free Speech

Host Meghna Chakrabarti talks about the 'not guilty' verdict in the 'Top Chef' extortion trial. We also get the latest on the new General Manager of the MBTA and talk about the shattered Holocaust Memorial in down town Boston — vandalized for the second time this summer. Plus, the line between free speech and hate speech with attorney Harvey Silverglate. And Nathaniel Philbrick joins us to talk about his new children's book looking at the Battle of Bunker Hill.