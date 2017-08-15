Radio Boston
Jury Finds Teamsters Not Guilty In 'Top Chef' Trial
After nearly 20 hours of deliberation, jurors have found the four Teamsters accused of threatening to extort jobs from the host and crew of TV show 'Top Chef' not guilty on all counts. Lawyers for the defendants did not put in a defense during the trial.
Guest
David Boeri, WBUR senior reporter. He tweets @davidboeri.
This segment aired on August 15, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
