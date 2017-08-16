Work Starts On "Martin's Park," In Honor Of Youngest Boston Marathon Bombing Victim

Construction began today on new park along the South Boston waterfront named in memory of Martin Richard, an eight-year-old boy killed in the Boston marathon bombing. Richard, from Dorchester, was the youngest of the three people killed that day on April 13, 2013.

The Martin Richard Foundation was responsible for raising most of the $13 million needed for the park, which will be universally accessible. The Foundation wants the park to symbolize Martin's welcoming, inclusive nature and be a place he would have loved to explore as a child.

Member of the Richard family, Governor Charlie Baker, and Mayor Marty Walsh all attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Guest

Fred Thys, reporter for WBUR. He tweets @fredthys.