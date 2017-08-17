Support the news

Confederate Monuments; Composing For Games

August 17, 2017
Host Shira Springer talks about the debate over removing Confederate monuments in the U.S., including the covered monument on Georges Island in Boston Harbor. And we talk to Hiawatha Bray on Google's decision to terminate domain registration services for a neo-Nazi publication. Plus: composer Duncan Watt on writing music for games like League of Legends.

This program airs on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

