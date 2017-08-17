Composer Duncan Watt On Writing Game Music With Emotion

If you haven't played a video game since the days of Tetris or Super Mario Brothers, you might be surprised that just last year, the worldwide game industry hit 91 billion dollars in revenue. That includes games ranging from Candy Crush or Angry Birds, to complex, sweeping epics with multiple storylines and multi-player adventures.

When an epic game needs an epic soundtrack, you want to call someone like Duncan Watt. Watt has composed music for some of the biggest games, like Bioshock Infinite and League of Legends.

Guest

Duncan Watt, assistant professor of film scoring at the Berklee College of Music and founder of Fastestmanintheworld Media. He tweets @watt9000.