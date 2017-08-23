Radio Boston
Support the news
MBTA GM Investigation; Retiring SJC Justice
Host Deborah Becker talks about Radio Boston's investigation into the newly named MBTA GM and his turnaround work at other companies. We also talk about the Celtics' big trade last night and speak to the first African American woman to serve on the state's highest court, who's now retiring. Plus: novelist Robin Cook on how he writes his medical thrillers.
This program airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Radio Boston
Support the news