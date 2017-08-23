Radio Boston
Robin Cook On Medicine In The Age Of Social Media
Robin Cook has been credited with popularizing the medical thriller genre. A physician and author of 35 books, you may know him for the novels "Coma," "Outbreak," or "Acceptable Risk."
His latest, "Charlatans," looks at medicine in the age of social media and how the internet has and could further change medical education.
Robin Cook, author of 35 novels. His latest novel is "Charlatans."
This segment airs on August 23, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
