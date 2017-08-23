Robin Cook On Medicine In The Age Of Social Media

Charlatans by Robin Cook. (Courtesy Putnam)

Robin Cook has been credited with popularizing the medical thriller genre. A physician and author of 35 books, you may know him for the novels "Coma," "Outbreak," or "Acceptable Risk."

His latest, "Charlatans," looks at medicine in the age of social media and how the internet has and could further change medical education.

Guest

Robin Cook, author of 35 novels. His latest novel is "Charlatans."