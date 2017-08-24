How Much Do We Know About New England Earthquakes?

Hollywood isn't afraid to play up the drama of earthquakes, like in the 2015 film "San Andreas." But earthquakes don't need to be so dramatic to still be serious.

For instance, three hundred earthquakes shook Plainfield, Connecticut in 2005, though the area hadn't seen any seismic activity in the 30 years prior. And scientists can't explain why these quakes happened, or even what might be coming. Though we've mapped over 2,000 fault lines across the U.S., we're discovering the ones we don't know about far outnumber them.

Guest

Kathryn Miles, author of "Quakeland: On The Road To America's Next Devastating Earthquake."