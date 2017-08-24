Congresswoman Niki Tsongas has been a Massachusetts representative for the past 10 years, since 2007, when she won the seat previously held by her husband Paul.

She announced earlier this month that she has decided not to seek re-election in 2018.

In her statement explaining the decision, she said, "The time feels right most especially because of my desire to spend more time enjoying and celebrating my wonderful and growing family."

Guest

Congresswoman Niki Tsongas, representative for the 3rd Congressional District of Massachusetts. She tweets @nikiinthehouse.