Support the news

Congresswoman Niki Tsongas On Her Decision To Step Down In 201813:47Download

Play
August 24, 2017
  • Caitlin O'Keefe, Deborah Becker
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Democrat Niki Tsongas acknowledges the crowd at her election night party in Lowell, Mass. Oct. 16, 2007 as she claims victory in the 5th Congressional District special election to succeed former Rep. Martin Meehan. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)MoreCloseclosemore
Democrat Niki Tsongas acknowledges the crowd at her election night party in Lowell, Mass. Oct. 16, 2007 as she claims victory in the 5th Congressional District special election to succeed former Rep. Martin Meehan. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Congresswoman Niki Tsongas has been a Massachusetts representative for the past 10 years, since 2007, when she won the seat previously held by her husband Paul.

She announced earlier this month that she has decided not to seek re-election in 2018.

In her statement explaining the decision, she said, "The time feels right most especially because of my desire to spend more time enjoying and celebrating my wonderful and growing family."

Guest

Congresswoman Niki Tsongas, representative for the 3rd Congressional District of Massachusetts. She tweets @nikiinthehouse.

This segment aired on August 24, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news