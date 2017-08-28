Support the news

Trump Ends Ban On Military Equipment For Local Police

August 28, 2017
  • Deborah Becker, Shawn Bodden
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
The protests in Ferguson brought attention to police departments with military weapons. Less known are educational institutions which received military weapons through the same Department of Defense program. (Michael B. Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The protests in Ferguson brought attention to police departments with military weapons. Less known are educational institutions which received military weapons through the same Department of Defense program. (Michael B. Thomas/AFP/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has announced that the President is rolling back Obama-era restrictions on the transfer of surplus military equipment to state and local law enforcement agencies.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the National Fraternal Order of Police the new rules will help save the lives of officers.

"[Trump] is rescinding restrictions from the prior administration that limited your agencies' ability to get equipment through federal programs including life saving gear," Sessions said.

The Obama Administration imposed the restrictions after 2014 demonstrations over a police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, when police responded with military weapons and armored vehicles.

Guests

Dan Linskey, Retired Boston Police Superintendent and Managing Director in Kroll’s Investigations and Disputes practice. He tweets @ChiefLinskey.

Kade Crockford, Director of Technology for Liberty Programs at the ACLU of Massachusetts. She tweets @onekade.

This segment aired on August 28, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news