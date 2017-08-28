Trump Ends Ban On Military Equipment For Local Police

The Trump administration has announced that the President is rolling back Obama-era restrictions on the transfer of surplus military equipment to state and local law enforcement agencies.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the National Fraternal Order of Police the new rules will help save the lives of officers.

"[Trump] is rescinding restrictions from the prior administration that limited your agencies' ability to get equipment through federal programs including life saving gear," Sessions said.

The Obama Administration imposed the restrictions after 2014 demonstrations over a police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, when police responded with military weapons and armored vehicles.

Guests

Dan Linskey, Retired Boston Police Superintendent and Managing Director in Kroll’s Investigations and Disputes practice. He tweets @ChiefLinskey.

Kade Crockford, Director of Technology for Liberty Programs at the ACLU of Massachusetts. She tweets @onekade.