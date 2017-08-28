Should The Massachusetts State House Move to Springfield?

A provocative idea put forth in the latest edition of Boston Magazine is to sell the Massachusetts State House and move the capital to Springfield. The idea may sound far fetched, but former Boston City Councilor Mike Ross writes that Springfield is "New England's version of Detroit" and that moving the capital there could save a "dying city."

There is precedent for U.S. states to move their capitals, but the last time it took place was more than a century ago in Oklahoma. There's been a push more recently in Alaska to move that state's capital from Juneau to Anchorage, to be closer to that state's major population center but even that reasonable proposal has garnered almost no traction.

Guest

Mike Ross, is a lawyer at Prince Lobel and Former Boston City Councilor. He tweets @MikeforBoston.