Boston Mayor Walsh On Hurricane Harvey, DACA, Boston Police

As of Tuesday, Hurricane Harvey officially set a record for rainfall from a tropical system, and there is no sign that the rain is letting up.

Harvey raises questions about what people in Boston can do to help, and about how Boston would fare in a comparable super-storm.

We also talk to Mayor Marty Walsh about other topics, including his reaction to the possibility that President Trump will end DACA, and reporting from the Boston Globe showing that the Boston Police Department is disproportionately singling out black people for observation, interrogation and searches.

Guest

Mayor Marty Walsh, mayor of Boston. He tweets @marty_walsh.