Boston Mayor Walsh On Hurricane Harvey, DACA, Boston Police

August 29, 2017
  • Caitlin O'Keefe, Deborah Becker
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at a news conference Monday about a planned free speech rally Saturday. Gov. Charlie Baker looks on. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

As of Tuesday, Hurricane Harvey officially set a record for rainfall from a tropical system, and there is no sign that the rain is letting up.

Harvey raises questions about what people in Boston can do to help, and about how Boston would fare in a comparable super-storm.

We also talk to Mayor Marty Walsh about other topics, including his reaction to the possibility that President Trump will end DACA, and reporting from the Boston Globe showing that the Boston Police Department is disproportionately singling out black people for observation, interrogation and searches.

Guest

Mayor Marty Walsh, mayor of Boston. He tweets @marty_walsh.

This segment airs on August 29, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

