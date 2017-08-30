A Guidebook For Living With Cancer

For many people, a cancer diagnosis can be among the most overwhelming pieces of news that they ever receive. And in the aftermath of that diagnosis, it can be hard to know exactly what to do — what questions to ask, what information to prioritize, and how exactly to go about making choices about treatment.

Now, there's a book out aimed at addressing those questions. It's written by an oncologist and a palliative care specialist, and it's called Living with Cancer: A Step-by-Step Guide for Coping Medically and Emotionally with a Serious Diagnosis.

Guest

Dr. Vicki Jackson, Chief of the Palliative Care Division at Massachusetts General Hospital, and co-author of Living with Cancer.

Dr. David Ryan, Chief of Hematology and Oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital. Clinical director of the cancer center at Massachusetts General. Co-author of Living with Cancer.

Jennie Bass, cancer patient of Dr. Jackson and Dr. Ryan, and mother of two.