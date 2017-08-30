How Prepared Is East Boston For A Storm Like Harvey?

The numbers from tropical storm Harvey are staggering. 51.8 inches of rain in Houston as of Wednesday morning. 3,500 people rescued by the Houston Police Department. At least 30 deaths. A potential price tag of $160 billion. And, while the storm has moved to Louisiana, rain is still falling.

All of that raises questions about Boston's readiness for comparable storms. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh spoke to that question Wednesday morning, saying, "If Harvey hit Boston Harbor — we're wiped out as a city."

One particularly vulnerable area is East Boston. The City of Boston has estimated that "As soon as the 1970s, almost 50 percent of current East Boston residents and parts of Logan Airport will be directly exposed to high-probability coastal flood events."

We look at plans to fortify East Boston against super-storms and coastal flooding.

Guest

Nasser Brahim, Senior Planner for Climate Change Risk and Resiliency at the engineering firm Kleinfelder.