Support the news

Thousands Await President Trump's Decision On DACA

September 01, 2017
  • Shawn Bodden, Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, a woman holds up a sign in support of the Obama administration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, during an immigration reform rally at the White House in Washington. After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of so called “dreamers” who were brought into the country illegally as children as he faces a looming court deadline and is digging in on appeals to his base. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, a woman holds up a sign in support of the Obama administration program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, during an immigration reform rally at the White House in Washington. After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of so called “dreamers” who were brought into the country illegally as children as he faces a looming court deadline and is digging in on appeals to his base. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

About 800,000 people in the United States, and 8,000 in Massachusetts, are waiting for President Trump to make a decision that could change their lives.

The President is weighing whether or not to keep his campaign promise to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. The program was signed into law by President Obama as an executive order in 2012. It allows young people who were brought to the county as undocumented immigrants to remain in the US while attending school, without fear of deportation.

Speaking from the Oval Office earlier today, President Trump said that he will make his announcement in the next several days.

Guests

Max Larkin, reporter for WBUR's Edify team. He tweets @jmlarkin.

Paola, DACA recipient.

This segment aired on September 1, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news