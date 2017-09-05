Support the news

DACA Program; Negotiating Salary

September 05, 2017
Host Meghna Chakrabarti looks at the announcement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) will be rescinded. We also talk to Congressman Michael Capuano about his congressional agenda for the fall, DACA, and North Korea. Plus: a new report from the city on its salary negotiation workshops for women.

This program airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

