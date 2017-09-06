Radio Boston
Rep. Katherine Clark On Ending DACA Program
On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan praised President Trump's decision saying, "he made the right call; I'm also encouraged by the fact that he gave us time to work out a concensus."
Ryan refers to Trump's announcement that Congress will have six months to pass immigration legislation before Trump will "revisit the issue."
Guest
Katherine Clark, congresswoman from the Massachusetts 5th District. She tweets @repkclark.
This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
