Radio Boston
Are We Living In 'Fantasyland'?
Kurt Andersen says over the past 500 years, America has slowly become untethered from reality. And the result of that long history, he says? President Donald Trump.
We speak to Andersen about his new book.
Guest
Kurt Andersen, best-selling author and host of the public radio show Studio 360. His latest book is "Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire." He tweets @KBAndersen.
This segment aired on September 6, 2017.
