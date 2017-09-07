Support the news

Gov. Baker Testifies Before Senate Health Committee

September 07, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, accompanied by from left by the governors of Tennessee, Montana, Colorado and Utah, speaks Thursday at a Senate committee hearing on ways to stabilize health insurance markets​. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, accompanied by from left by the governors of Tennessee, Montana, Colorado and Utah, speaks Thursday at a Senate committee hearing on ways to stabilize health insurance markets​. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

On Thursday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker testified before the Senate Health Committee as part of a bipartisan effort to fix portions of the Affordable Care Act.

Baker, and the governors of four other states, testified on ways for Congress to ensure the stability of individual health markets.

Guest

Anthony Brooks, WBUR senior reporter. He tweets @anthonygbrooks.

This segment airs on September 7, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Radio Boston

Support the news