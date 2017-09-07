Radio Boston
Gov. Baker Testifies Before Senate Health Committee
On Thursday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker testified before the Senate Health Committee as part of a bipartisan effort to fix portions of the Affordable Care Act.
Baker, and the governors of four other states, testified on ways for Congress to ensure the stability of individual health markets.
Anthony Brooks, WBUR senior reporter. He tweets @anthonygbrooks.
This segment airs on September 7, 2017.
