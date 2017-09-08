Radio Boston
Week In Review: DACA, Hurricane Irma, Marijuana
Our week in review looks at the Trump Administration's decision to rescind the DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the impact of Hurricane Irma and the cost of natural disasters, and the new appointments to the cannabis control board in Massachusetts.
Guest
Richard Tisei, former minority leader of the Massachusetts State Senate. He tweets @Richard_Tisei.
Michael Jonas, executive editor of CommonWealth Magazine. He tweets @bostonjonas.
This segment aired on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
