Week In Review: DACA, Hurricane Irma, Marijuana

September 08, 2017
  • Caitlin O'Keefe, Meghna Chakrabarti
In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, photo, damage is left after Hurricane Irma hit Barbuda. Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed a number of people, with Florida in its sights. (AP Photo/Anika E. Kentish)

Our week in review looks at the Trump Administration's decision to rescind the DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the impact of Hurricane Irma and the cost of natural disasters, and the new appointments to the cannabis control board in Massachusetts.

Richard Tisei, former minority leader of the Massachusetts State Senate. He tweets @Richard_Tisei.

Michael Jonas, executive editor of CommonWealth Magazine. He tweets @bostonjonas.

This segment aired on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

